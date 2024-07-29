Minnie Driver Son Henry Never Gives Her A 'Moment's Trouble'; Talks About Parenting

Actress Minnie Driver, famous for Good Will Hunting and The Serpent Queen, has opened up about her life as a mom. She recently opened up about her son Henry, saying he's an amazing person who has always been a joy and never caused her any problems.



Driver (54) became a mom in September 2008 when she had Henry. Even though she was unsure about having children at first, she has embraced being a mother with excitement and openness. She has kept Henry’s father’s identity confidential and focuses on her own role as a parent.

Minnie Driver opens up about parenting: No strict rules, just connection

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Minnie talked about her parenting ways and how raising Henry has changed her views. She said she doesn’t stick to strict parenting rules from books. “Anything I've ever read in a book was complete nonsense because your child is your child,” Driver said. “Parenting is about being present, about listening to them no matter how crazy it sounded, to listen to the story of your child. I think that loads of parenting is about witnessing who your kid is.”



Driver’s honest view shows she thinks parenting isn’t about following strict rules but about connecting with your child and understanding their unique needs and personality. She described Henry as a thoughtful, curious, quick-witted young man who enjoys video games, music, and Dungeons and Dragons. This was clear when Henry joined Driver on her podcast, Minnie Questions, in August 2021, where he humorously called himself a TV connoisseur.

Driver has always been open about the joys and challenges of motherhood. She recalls Henry as a child who did not have tantrums and was generally trouble-free.

“He didn't have tantrums. He's never given me a moment's trouble. This child is honestly one of the most extraordinary people I've ever met in my life.”



She thinks that the intimate bond they shared—in which she frequently spoke to him like an adult—could be the cause of his thoughtfulness and composed manner.



When Driver looked back on her parenting experience, she said she didn't think she could be a parent at first. She was surprised during her pregnancy when she was told that it was a girl. But she now sincerely treasures the life-changing experience that Henry's arrival proved to be.

From music gigs to zen lessons

As Henry gets older, he keeps following his interests. For example, he had his first music performance in June 2022, showing his love for the arts. Driver often shares about Henry's life and their time together on social media. She regularly posts about his achievements and their daily activities, giving her followers a look into their close relationship.



Driver also notes that Henry has taught her valuable lessons. She describes him as a Zen master and credits him with helping her understand the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions. “He’s taught me that in a way, just taking responsibility for who you are and the faults that you have, that it's taking the responsibility for them that matter,” Driver explained. She added that it’s about being able to stop, own something, apologize when necessary, or let things go and talk about them.



Henry and Minnie Driver have a strong bond and mutual respect, which is evident in Minnie Driver's experiences as his mother. Driver is still a proud and thoughtful parent, enjoying the blessings of motherhood and the lessons discovered while Henry develops and pursues his interests.



For those interested in seeing more of Minnie Driver, she currently stars in The Serpent Queen, which airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

