Fans can hardly hold back their excitement as makers have released the trailer for the much-awaited sequel to the Disney movie, Moana. Moana 2 will once again take the viewers on the adventures of a Polynesian girl, as she is joined by other fan-favorite characters like Maui and Heihei. But there was one thing that bothered fans amid the release of the upcoming film’s trailer.

Viewers were quick to notice that their titular character, Moana, looks different in the trailer in comparison to her last appearance in the 2016 film, Moana. But why did the makers decide to change the appearance of Moana in the second installment? Read more to find out.

Moana has grown 3 years older in the Moana 2

Moana quickly became a fan-favorite character after she made her debut in the 2016 Oscar-nominated animation film. Voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, the film follows the adventures of a Polynesian character who sets on a voyage to restore the heart of Te Fiti as the crisis befalls on her island of Motunui. The film was widely appreciated by audiences all across the globe for its captivating story, fun characters, and most importantly for making a diverse entry in the list of Disney princesses.

Now the film is all set to have its sequel, Moana 2, which will be released later this year. But amid excitement, one thing still remains a question as to why makers decided to change the appearance of Moana. Moana’s change of appearance was quite evident in the film’s trailer. In the trailer, Moana is captured wearing a dark red outfit much different from her signature orange outfit of the past. Moreover, her hair even looks different, they now seem much darker and voluminous, making the difference in her appearance pretty evident.

Well, the simple reason behind the difference in Moana’s looks is that the character has grown older. As per ScreenRant, Moana has grown 3 years older in her own world in between the first and the second installment of the film. As per the source, Moana was 16 years old in the film and is reported to be somewhere around 19-20 in the upcoming sequel. This answers the question behind the difference in outer appearance, as the makers attempted to give the character a much more mature look.

What is the plot of Moana 2?

Apart from the easily noticeable difference in Moana’s look, the film’s trailer has dropped other major hints about the upcoming film. Moana has returned to her island after concluding her adventure with Maui and has been fulfilling her duties as the chief of Motunui Island. She strives to improve the lives of her people by constantly working for their betterment. However, things take a sharp turn when Moana is called upon by her ancestors, to once again return to the sea and find others living in Oceania.

As Moana embarks on her new adventure with Maui and her pets Heihei and Pua to bring together the people of Oceania, the film flaunts its stellar animation with captivating visuals. Moana 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.

