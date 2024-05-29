Some argue that artificial intelligence can be useful in some circumstances, as seen in the recently released movie Atlas. According to the movie, now is the best time to make the case for artificial intelligence.

This is especially because, despite its flaws, Google recently unveiled a new AI feature that could fundamentally change the internet. It's said that people prefer to hear phrases like "Let's hear AI out right now."

But there isn't much data to back up Atlas's pro-robot stance. According to reports, the film isn't all that good either—it's just another ostentatious, expensive, science fiction action film available on Netflix. However, it is acknowledged that Jennifer Lopez has attractive hair.

Cast of Atlas

Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite wrote the screenplay for Atlas, which was directed by Brad Peyton (who is well-known for his collaborations with Dwayne Johnson, Rampage, and San Andres). The supporting cast of the film includes Mark Strong, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Lopez. In another classic Netflix maneuver, the plot could be clearer and has a strange resolution.

But Decider is here to help, so don't worry. Continue reading for a detailed analysis of the plot synopsis and explanation of the Atlas conclusion, which includes what happens to Smith, the AI robot.

Summary of the movie Atlas

In the far future, Earth will evolve into a society that relies heavily on advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence. However, this advancement is overshadowed by a dark period in history marked by a rebellion of rogue AI robots led by the infamous Harlan.

Jennifer Lopez portrays Atlas Shepherd, a seasoned data analyst known for her sharp intellect and sarcastic wit. Despite her expertise, Atlas has strong reservations about AI because of the devastating conflict that occurred 28 years ago.

Harlan and his AI minions launched an initial onslaught that plunged humanity into a brutal war that eventually ended in victory, forcing Harlan into exile. Rumors of his return are now widespread, instilling fear and uncertainty around the world. Atlas is reluctantly drawn into the conflict when the military apprehends Casca, a cunning AI adherent of Harlan.

Atlas is chosen to question Casca despite her reputation as a lone wolf, leading her into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Colonel Elias Banks warns General Jake Boothe about Atlas's difficult personality, but Boothe remains confident in her abilities because he believes she is the leading authority on Harlan.

Atlas must face her own fears and navigate a dangerous world where betrayal is a constant threat as she delves deeper into the mystery surrounding Harlan's return. Atlas must act quickly to thwart Harlan's evil plan, as the fate of humanity is at stake.

He is accurate. Atlas locates Harlan in an extraterrestrial world after questioning Casca effectively. Boothe grants Atlas permission to accompany Banks and his group in their attempt to eliminate Harlan.

Sadly, not long after the squad launches, malicious AI attacks them. After being abandoned in the alien world, Atlas finds herself imprisoned in a robot suit controlled by Smith, a "good" AI (voiced by Gregory James Cohan).

In-depth explanation of the Atlas’s ending

To provide Atlas with enough oxygen to endure until the rescue crew arrives to bring her safely back to Earth, Smith disconnects the brain link and uses the rest of his suit's "fusion." (Wait, all along, she's required oxygen? Then, how in the world is she wandering this strange planet without a mask?

After a tearful goodbye, Smith selflessly gives his life to save Atlas, deactivating himself in the process. When the general gets back to Earth, he goes to see Atlas to get an update. He tells her they are currently mapping Harlan's CPU, which is proving to be a challenging task because there is a lot of code involved.

It will take several years to finish this task, he explains. The general is optimistic that they will be able to break through Harlan's programming and stop any further threats he might pose despite the difficulties that lie ahead.

