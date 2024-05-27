Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Clip For Moana Live Action Remake

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the filming start window for the live-action Moana remake, which was initially slated for a June 2025 release. The adaptation, which stars Johnson as the demigod Maui and will be executive produced, was pushed back to July 2026 to accommodate the release of the animated sequel.

Dwayne Johnson shares BTS look at the Moana live action movie

Disney announced Moana 2 in February, with Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning to voice Moana and Maui. A live-action Moana is also being made, with Johnson reprising his role as Maui. Although the project has been delayed, Johnson is already working on it, sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of him singing his character's big song, "You're Welcome."

He wrote in the caption, "Openness, ease, swing swing swing" was my direction Hold my tequila, I mean 'tea' 'You're Welcome' scratch vocals for our upcoming live action film, MOANA. Cool day of work with this very talented cadre of artists & filmmakers Thomas Kail @alacamoire @lin_manuel Production begins this fall. ~ maui #moana @disneystudios."

When the news of the live-action Moana dropped, many Disney fans wondered if Auliʻi Cravalho would reprise her role as the titular character, who she originally voiced when she was 14.

Advertisement

Cravalho, who is now 23, recently took to Instagram to confirm she will not be playing Moana in live-action, however, she will still be involved with the production.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down."

She continued, "When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Disney's live-action remakes of previous properties have faced division, with the new Moana being one of its riskier efforts. Johnson, once a box office success, has seen underwhelming numbers in recent installments like Black Adam. Disney's live-action remakes have struggled to match the critical and commercial success of earlier efforts, with 2023's The Little Mermaid being an underperformer.

Advertisement

However, there are also a number of reasons why the live-action Moana remake proves to be one of Disney's most promising to date. The movie will feature the feature directorial debut of Thomas Kail, who not only previously helmed the filmed production of Hamilton for Disney+, but has a storied background in theater, making him the perfect fit to tell the grandiose story of the original animated hit.

Kail also recently garnered acclaim for his work on Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones, showing his ability to tackle a globe-spanning story akin to that of Moana's.

The live-action Moana reboot could be Disney's best yet, as it continues to expand its representation for diverse cultures. The animated sequel and live-action movie will feature authentic actors, inspiring a new generation. If Moana 2 is as successful as its predecessor, it could reinvigorate audience interest and drive the remake to theaters. This expansion of representation could be a significant factor in Disney's success.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson recently gave another update on Moana 2

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared another Moana update, this time, on the upcoming animated sequel. A few days ago, Johnson took to social media to confirm that his scenes from Moana 2 had been done.

"That’s an official wrap (for now) on MAUI’s portion of our upcoming MOANA 2," Johnson wrote. The post included photos from him in a recording booth with his daughter, calling his daughters "the greatest motivation." In the footage, his daughter recorded her dad while he voiced the beloved character.

Moana 2 is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 27. The live-action Moana was originally scheduled for release next summer, on June 27, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Elton John Was Mortified': Nathan Lane Reveals The Lion King's Can You Feel the Love Tonight Was Originally Meant For Timon And Pumbaa