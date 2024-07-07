‘It’s Our Deepest Honor’: Dwyane Johnson is Excited As He Shares Moana Live-Action Film's Casting Update

Dwayne Johnson was widely appreciated for his 2016 animated film Moana. The actor voiced the role of demigod Maui in the film. The sequel of the movie is set to be released on November 27, 2024.

Since the news about the live-action Moana film rolled out, there has been much anticipation behind it. Now, the actor has finally shared important and exciting details about the forthcoming venture.

Dwayne Johnson shares Live Action Moana updates

On July 5, the actor shared the updates about the live-action project with his Instagram family. The actor will play the same role of Maui in the venture.

Johnson shared that the production for the project will begin on August 2 and it will hit the theatres on June 27, 2025. As per People, Disney was previously going to release it on July 10, 2026.

The Black Adam actor wrote, “Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our live-action MOANA family.”

He revealed that Catherine Laga’aia will portray the main role. John Tui will play Chief Tui, Frankie Adams will portray Sina, and Rena Owen will portray Gramma Tala.

The filmstar continued, “It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world.” The project will be directed by Thomas Kail and Lin Manuel Miranda will be behind its music.

The post included the headshots of the performers and the characters they will be portraying in the highly anticipated venture. Check out the post below.

Dwayne Johnson sings a Moana song for a child in hospice care

On July 1, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video sending a message for a 4-year-old child named Lily Guerrero, who is in home hospice care. This was requested by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

In the clip the performer said, “A 'rush' wish means what the implication sounds like, which is time is just not on our side when it comes to this particular wish.”

The 4-year-old child who watched Moana's film daily, wished the actor to sing the Your’re Welcome song from the aforementioned movie.

The Red Notice star did exactly that. The actor graced the screen with his impactful vocals and elevated the energy of the video. Many fans appreciated this gesture by the actor.

