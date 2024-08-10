Mufasa: The Lion King Official TRAILER Explores Origin Of Disney Epic With Unseen Brotherhood And New Name For Scar; Watch

Disney closed a three-hour showcase at D23 on Friday, August 9, with a trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King.

The forthcoming prequel to 2019’s The Lion King explores a more innocent side of Mufasa and Scar before their brotherhood turned into a deadly rivalry ending in the former's tragic death.

Watch the newly unveiled footage below and keep reading for a detailed exploration.

It's safe to say that Mufasa: The Lion King will make the tragic ending of The Lion King even more heartbreaking.

The picture, helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), kicks off with Rafiki (the baboon) relaying the legend of Mufasa to his granddaughter Kiara. According to the trailer description, the story is told in flashbacks, and the visuals we see in the footage confirm this.

We see Scar, whose real name is revealed to be Taka, rescuing the orphaned cub from being eaten by alligators before introducing him to his royal family, much to their reluctance. The brothers nonetheless embark on the fun adventures of their childhood and young adulthood, with Scar telling Mufasa he always wanted a brother.

Right on cue, the future disgraced lion’s statement takes the form of a song penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, titled "I Always Wanted a Brother." The songwriter and actor revealed at D23 that he was in the middle of writing Encanto when he received the screenplay for Mufasa and couldn’t say no to the project.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice Mufasa and Scar, respectively, alongside Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who return as the voices of Timon and Pumbaa. Blue Ivy Carter takes on the role of voicing Kiara, while her mom, Beyoncé, returns to play her onscreen mother, Nala.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to release in theaters on December 20. A prequel trailer for the flick was also released in April.

