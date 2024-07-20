Natalie Portman Shares How Rihanna Helped Her Through Divorce With Benjamin Millepied

Often when famous women go through divorces in the public eye, some moments end up becoming sort of pop-culture shorthands such as Princess Diana's revenge dress moment, Nicole Kidman’s parking lot fist pump, and Sophie Turner’s dinner outings with her gal pal Taylor Swift, among several others. One such is Natalie Portman’s moment with Rihanna calling her the “hottest bitch” of Hollywood.

A few months after the Black Swan actor finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, Portman shared how the Umbrella singer helped her get through the time. Take a look at what the actor said about Rihanna.

How did Rihanna help Natalie Portman during her divorce?

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she is a bad bitch,” said Portman during her appearance in the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life,” she continued.

Portman opened up about this when Fallon asked her about meeting Rihanna in Paris earlier this year and how the video clip of the interaction became one of the most viral videos of the year. The two met by chance at the Paris Fashion Week and “It was…an amazing experience for me,” she said. Fangirling the Oscar winning actor, Rihanna told her, “I am a f***ing fan. You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood. Forever. I just don’t get excited about anybody. I just f***ing love you.”

To which, Portman gushed and said, “Are you kidding me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out.” She added, “I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you.” Later, Portman took to social media and shared a picture hugging Rihanna with the caption, “Still not over this… 🥹@badgalriri.”

About Natalie Portman’s divorce with Benjamin Millepied

After meeting on the sets of Black Swan, Portman and choreographer Benjamin Milliepied began dating in 2009. They tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in California in 2012.

However, after 12 years of marriage, the couple, who share two children, divorced this month. While the couple haven’t publicly announced it or the reason behind it, an insider claimed it to be the French dancer’s alleged extramarital affair that went public recently.

However, as per an Us Weekly report, an insider said, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs” while another said that Portan believed it to be “a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.” Rumors had it that she was “willing” to mend the relationship because she did not want her children to grow up in a “broken home.” Another source had also shared at the time that Millepied “regrets” his infidelity.

