A Different Man TRAILER: Sebastian Stan Is Nearly Unrecognizable In A24's NYC Noir

Sebastian Stan is all set to play a man with neurofibromatosis in the upcoming dark comedy, A Different Man. The movie will be hailed by A24’s NYC Noir and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. The actor also won the top prize for his performance in the movie. A Different Man is based on the real-life story of Adam Pearson, who happened to be Stan’s co-star in one of the films. Pearson suffers from the disease and is known for his roles in Under the Skin and Chained for Life.

At the movie premiere that took place at the Sundance Film Festival, the actor spoke about his experience walking around with prosthetics and how it limited his interaction with the world.

What will A Different Man be about?

As mentioned above, A Different Man will be based on the real-life experiences of Adam Pearson. The Apprentice actor will portray the character of Edward, who is inspired to become an actor but the only setback in his life is that he is suffering from neurofibromatosis. Edward’s skin and bones have developed tumors. After undergoing corrective surgery for his face, his coworkers and fellow employees praise his new look.

According to the official synopsis of the movie, “Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.”

The movie stars Renate Reinsve, C. Mason Wells, Owen Kline, and more. Stan claimed that his prosthetic look only interested the kids when he roamed around on the streets with it.

What did Sebastian Stan say about his look in the movie?

Addressing the audience at the Sundance film festival, Stan shared the insights of his look in A Different Man. The Marvel actor stated, “I interacted with people and it was really interesting. It was sort of scary to see how limited the interaction is between two extremes: don’t address it or overcompensation. The only people that were the most honest were kids.”

Stan recalled his interaction with a young girl who was curious to know about the look. Instead of being judgmental, the girl wished to understand what was going on with the actor, claimed the Gossip Girl star.

A Different Man will hit theaters on September 20.

