Netflix's Monsters Star Cooper Koch Reveals He Wants To Play THIS Role In American Psycho Remake

Cooper Koch is looking at new and greater opportunities following the success of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The actor from the Netflix crime anthology recently opened up about a future role in the new take on the 2000 film American Psycho.

During an interview held at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 19, 2024, the highly acclaimed actor who plays Erik in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters series showed interest in playing Patrick Bateman in the aforementioned movie.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor from the 2022 horror movie They/Them added, “Luca’s doing American Psycho, so I think I can do Patrick Bateman.”

Koch also mentioned that, as he has not had a chance to play a serial killer, “I think I could do it.”

Further talking to the outlet, Koch mentioned that since he made an appearance as Erik on screen for Monsters, he has been continually getting big offers, ranging in opportunities.

“Things are coming in, things are moving, things are happening, taking meetings, and the needle is threading so we’ll see,” the A New York Christmas star stated.

He, however, also mentioned that nothing has been locked yet.

Per Deadline, Luca Guadagnino might direct a "new adaptation" of the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel, which will not be a remake. American Psycho originally starred Christian Bale as the investment banker Bateman.

In the same interview, Cooper Koch also stated that Challengers is his favorite release of this year.

The Guadagnino film stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist in a never-before-seen role.

Meanwhile, Koch has earned appreciation from critics and viewers alike for his stellar act as Erik Menendez in the Netflix series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also starred Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez, the brother of Koch’s Erik, along with Javier Bardem playing the character of their father José Menendez.

Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, the mother of Erik and Lyle was portrayed by Chloe Sevigny. The crime anthology talks about a high-class murder case that garnered significant attention in the 1980s.

Per reports, Erik and Lyle had shot their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez with 12-gauge shotguns.

It was in 1996 that both the brothers were convicted of the first-degree murder of their parents, following which they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, happens to be the second season of the anthology, released following the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which starred Evan Peters.

Per reports, it is Charlie Hunnman who will be seen playing a well-known serial killer, Ed Gein, in the third season of the Ryan Murphy series.

