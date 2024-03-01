How Did Jake Bongiovi Propose To Millie Bobby Brown? Stranger Things Star Reveals

In the exciting world of Hollywood, there's always the latest buzz about celebrities and their romantic lives. It's incredible to witness the gestures people make when they are in love, just like Milly Bobby Brown's dreamy proposal story. In a recent interview, Millie Bobby Brown, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealed how her fiancée, Jake Bongiovi, asked her to marry him "many meters down" in the ocean. Read ahead as we unfold the story behind how she said yes to her partner, Jake Bongiov.

The proposal story

Brown revealed to Fallon that she and her fiancée have bonded over diving. "We love diving. We got our diving licenses together," Brown told Fallon. "One day, we were on vacation and he (Bongiovi) was like, Mill, you got to be awake at 8 a.m. We are going on a dive," Brown continued. The actress shared that the duo went to the spot and dived several meters down and that's when Bongiovi gave her a shell with a ring inside. Unable to react with their oxygen masks on, Bongiovi put the ring on Brown's finger. She then showed off the ring, causing it to fall off and "plummet" toward the ocean floor.

"It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water," Brown said. "Like, so deep, the diving instructor was like, 'you can't do that, your ears, literally, your brain will explode.' He throws himself, does a cinematic grab, opens, and saved the ring."

"I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," Brown added.

However, the story doesn't end there. After the dramatic proposal upon returning to the ocean's surface, Bongiovi revealed that he had to buy a separate ring for the underwater proposal because Brown's mom didn't allow him to take her original ring underwater. "My mom was like, 'Absolutely not Jake; you're not taking my ring down there. You'll drop it,'" Brown said. "She was right."

Later, Bongiov gave Brown her mom's ring when they came back to the boat. "He was like, 'This is your mom's ring and I got it from your parents.' It was very magical," Brown said.

More about the couple's PDA moments

Earlier this year, in February, when the star turned 20, Jake Bongiovi shared a sweet wish for his partner on her birthday.

"Happy birthday, my beautiful fiancé," Bongiovi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself kissing his partner's cheek at a party. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Bongiovi and Brown made their engagement, public in April 2023, with their relationship believed to have commenced in 2021.

Brown is slated to feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Damsel, scheduled for release on March 8, 2024, on the streaming platform.