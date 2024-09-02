‘No One Truly Has It All Figured Out’: Savannah Chrisley Reminds Fans To Not Be Hard On Themselves Amidst Ongoing Family Issues

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse, guns, imprisonment and violence

Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley took a moment to share a few words of motivation with her fans amid her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's imprisonment. She posted an Instagram message on August 27 telling them that "it’s perfectly okay to not be okay."

"Life is inherently messy, and no one truly has it all figured out! And those who claim otherwise are likely hiding their own struggles," Savannah captioned an image of herself, soundtracked by Blessing Offor's "Brighter Days."

She further prompted her fans to be kind to themselves during hard times and to seek support from people who care. She asserted that whether it’s heartbreak or feeling overwhelmed in general, these are just temporary feelings and do not dictate one's entire life.

She urged her supporters to "focus on small, manageable steps to navigate your difficulties, and remember that brighter days always come after a storm in life."

Savannah's parents began their prison sentences, reportedly 12 years for Todd and eight years for Julie as of January 2023. Since then, Todd’s sentence has been reduced by two years, and Julie’s appeal was granted, resulting in her sentence being vacated after federal judges ruled that her case lacked sufficient evidence. She is scheduled to be resentenced later this month.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted in August 2019 on several counts, including bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They've consistently repudiated the allegations. Despite being cleared of state tax evasion charges in Georgia, they were convicted in federal court in October 2019. In November 2022, they were condemned to 19 years in prison.

Chrisley also happens to be a podcast host, which is called Unlocked and she has taken over the custody of her siblings, Grayson, 18, and Chloe, 11 after her parents were arrested. Todd is now expected to be released in September 2032. '

Chrisley also celebrated her 27th birthday on August 10 2024 and took the opportunity to talk about her mother in the podcast. she discussed her mother's return home following the appeal. Savannah recognized that Julie might face PTSD and that adjusting back home would be difficult due to her alleged experiences and abuse.

However, as a daughter, she would be ready to go above and beyond for her betterment and encourage her to heal.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

