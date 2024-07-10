'We Got A Lot Of Time': Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Celebrating Father's Day With Dad Todd In Prison

This year, Savannah Chrisley celebrated her Father’s Day by going to see her dad in prison. On the Unlocked podcast, the reality star from Chrisley Knows Best, 26 years old, shared with her fans what she learned and experienced over the weekend. Her visits on both days were "amazing."

One-on-one conversations

Savannah stressed how important their one-on-one talks were. She said, “It was just me so we got a lot of time to catch up. I love my one-on-one time, but also, we get to have really intentional conversations.” They took this opportunity to discuss their pasts together.

Since both of her parents have been imprisoned for tax evasion, these visits are opportunities that enable Savannah to engage in serious and meaningful conversation. She confessed, “I find myself reflecting on a lot of things in life, and things as a kid, and we get to have conversations that I feel like we've needed to have for a really long time.”

The pain of goodbye

Nonetheless, farewell remains the most difficult part despite its cherished moments. “It does get harder. It gets harder each time you leave, and you know you're leaving them behind,” Savannah admitted. Also, she was deeply moved by seeing other families within the visiting room as well.

Advertisement

For instance, teenage individuals could not cope with seeing their people incarcerated. She said, “The whole thing was just so heartbreaking.” However, she equally saw another thriving family that had come to bid goodbye to a person they loved but who was soon being released exposing complexities in the meeting.

Struggles continue for the family

In 2019 Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with tax evasion as well as conspiracy; bank and wire fraud respectively. Though there was not enough evidence on Julie’s case yet Todd’s was upheld.

Despite challenges facing them as a unit though, Savannah still holds onto hope that her mother will regain freedom by Thanksgiving 2020. “The effects that the system has on a family as a whole can be detrimental at times,” she noted, voicing out against what she felt might happen if such ideas were actually implemented.

ALSO READ: Will Todd And Julie Chrisley Have No Contact Behind Bars During Valentine's Day? Here's What We Know