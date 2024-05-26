‘No Place Like Home': Christie Brinkley Shares Rare Photo With Her Three Children; See PIC

Christie Brinkley, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, shared a rare glimpse into her personal life on social media. She was seen spending quality time with her kids at her home making lunch and enjoying the meal together.

On Thursday (May 23), the 70-year-old popular American model and magazine girl, shared a few pictures standing in her kitchen with her three kids. In one of the pictures, she is seen giving a chef’s kiss with her eyes closed and her children smiling and laughing around her. “There’s no place like… H💙ME‼️❤️❤️❤️My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a “Build your own Pizza” lunch ! Fun! Thank you @alexarayjoel @ryanjgleason @jackbrinkleycook @sailorbrinkleycook @itsfurtun and @artminsta for these delightful pix! (De light was beautiful 😜)” she captioned the pictures.

About Christie Brinkley’s personal life

Towards the very beginning of her career, Brinkley married French artist Jean-François Allaux in 1973. After her separation and a few more relationships, she tied the knot with legendary musician Billy Joel in 1985. They split in 1994 but remain close friends to date and have a child together named Alexa Ray Joel. In 1994, Brinkley married real estate developer Richard Taubman. However, they got divorced the following year and had a boy together named Jack Paris Brinkley. Brinkley got married once again in 1996 to architect Peter Halsey Cook and have a daughter together– Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook. Brinkley and Cook separated in 2008.

Earlier this year, Brinkley disclosed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Sharing a picture on Instagram in March, she mentioned undergoing a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma from the side of her face. “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍” she wrote.

She also advised women to use sunscreen from a young age. “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !”

About Christie Brinkley’s career

Born in Monroe, Michigan, Brinkley has appeared in over 500 magazine covers throughout her career including Vogues, US, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, and Glamour. Soon after she began her career in the 70s, her breakthrough happened when she appeared on the cover of Glamour several times followed by sealing a 25-year grand contract with cosmetics brand CoverGirl, touted to be one of the longest in modeling history. Her most notable work includes three consecutive appearances on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1979, 1980, and 1981. Brinkley has also appeared in several shows and movies including National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), Vegas Vacation, and NBC's Mad About You.

