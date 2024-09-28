Nobody Wants This Actress; Kristen Bell Recalls Her Husband’s Reaction To THIS Actor’s Poster In Her Teen Bedroom

Kristen Bell had been a huge fan of Antonio Banderas. The actress, who has been gaining good reviews for her performance in the latest Netflix release, Nobody Wants This, opened up about putting on the poster of her celebrity crush on the walls of her room.

Bell also shared that during her early days of romance with her now husband, Dax Shepard, he took a peek into her teen room and got a good look at the poster, which was followed by a hilarious reaction.

During her appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Good Place star mentioned that she admitted to her husband, who was evidently not over the image of Antonio B. in a speedo, that she put it up to just catch up with her other friends.

Recalling Shepard’s reaction, Bell said, “He opens the door to my closet, and he sees this huge Antonio Banderas poster.” She further added, “Like a really sexy poster. And he was like, ‘ah.’ And I didn’t think anything of it; it’s been there for, I don’t know however many years, and he was like, ‘This poster, huh. Antonio B in a speedo?’ and he’s like, 'Okay, let’s go.’”

While the actress thought that it wasn’t a big deal, the podcast host brought it up and asked Bell, “’Did you really like Antonio Banderas? Or were you feeling left behind and picked the first poster that you could find of a hot guy and put it up?’”

The Frozen star further mentioned that the poster had been taken off her bedroom wall; however, years later, after the couple got married, Shepard’s podcast co-host, Monica Padman, gifted the duo a similar kind of Antonio B, which was hanging above their bed for almost six months.

On the other hand, the actress also addressed the rumor of her and her husband being the Swingers, hosting parties. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her show, Bell revealed, “My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’”

She continued to say, “And they were joking, of course, because they know us, and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties. It was great to receive a text from Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren’t invited to this swingers party.’”

The actress cleared the air, claiming that they are not the Swingers.

On the work front, Kristen Bell appeared on the new Netflix series Nobody Wants This, opposite Adam Brody. The episodes are available to stream now.

