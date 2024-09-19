Oliver Haarmann Not Only Pampers Reese Witherspoon But Also THESE Family Members Of Wild Actress

Reese Witherspoon has seemingly made her relationship with Oliver Haarman official. The two big names were recently spotted stepping out in public for date night in New York City. The Big Little Lies actress was seen spending her cute and romantic time with Oliver Haarmann on September 4, 2024. Moreover, the man has even proven himself in front of her children.

A source close to the actress revealed that she is enjoying her current time with the private equity financier, as per Life & Style.

The insider, who is stated to be close to the 48-year-old actress from The Man in the Moon had also added, “Oliver totally pampers Reese and loves to take her out on the town to all the best restaurants.”

Per the insider, who spoke with the outlet, the Sweet Home Alabama actress’s kids Ava, 25, Deacon, 20, and Tennessee, love the German financier as well.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon had Ava and Deacon from her previous marriage with former husband, Ryan Phillippe. Meanwhile, Tennessee is the kid from the Walk the Line actress’s marriage with Jim Toth.

Witherspoon was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. The actress from Little Fires Everywhere parted her ways with Jim Toth recently in 2023, after tying the knot in 2011.

As per the sources close to Reese Witherspoon, the actress is at present avoiding to throw “the L word,” however she is excited to see where things would go with Oliver Haarmann.

As per Life & Style, a source stated in another report that Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann met through mutual friends. It was in New York City that the two had met for the first time, from where the two had hit it off, the source told the outlet.

Further, as per the report, the insider had even stated that the actress and the German financier had spent their time with each other throughout the summer. While the Legally Blonde actress was not on the lookout for anything romantic, she fortunately found one with Oliver Haarmann, as per the source.

This might be because Reese Witherspoon shares a lot in common with the German founding partner of an investment firm. As per the source, they both talk about finance, business as well as ways to make more money.

