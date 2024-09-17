Reese Witherspoon Celebrates ‘Girl’s Night’ At Emmys’ With Jennifer Aniston & Laura Dern; SEE Here

Reese Witherspoon had a special celebration at this year’s Emmys with The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston, director Laura Dern and executive producer Mimi Leder. On Monday, September. 16, the Big Little Lies actress who was also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series alongside Aniston, shared a carousel of snaps from Awards night. “Girls night at Emmys,” she wrote in the caption.

The first picture showed the Friends actress, Leder and Witherspoon cozying up at the dinner table which was followed by the latter’s washroom selfie with long-time bestie, Big Little Lies costar, Dern. The director again appeared in a snap, laughing while holding a lipstick with Aniston posing next to her.

The post featured several glimpses of besties Dern and Witherspoon, including a car selfie as they were heading to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the big night, a video of them walking down a hallway, and one on the red carpet.

The Legally Blonde actress also shared a picture flaunting her stunning Dior gown which featured delicate floral detailing. She wore her hair in a chic updo and chose smokey eye makeup and a gold clutch to seal the look. In a different Instagram post, she shared a close-up shot of her look and a selfie with the hair and makeup team. “Emmys night!! So excited to celebrate @themorningshow season 3 and all of the amazing people who made it happen,” she captioned the post.

Although Aniston and Witherspoon lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Shōgun's Anna Sawai, The Morning Show bagged three Emmys. Their co-star Billy Crudup won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his portrayal of the titular network President Cory Ellison.

The show revolves around a fictional news network UBA, exploring the intricacies of the cutthroat world of media and “the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.” Witherspoon stars as news anchor Bradley Jackson and Aniston plays her co-anchor Alex Lexy. The three seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+.