Olivia Rodrigo Recalls Her Hands Shaking During Early Shows of GUTS World Tour: 'I Was So Scared That...'

Olivia Rodrigo expressed her pre-tour jitters and nervousness before stepping out on stage for the GUTS World Tour, which began in February 2024 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. In a recent interview, she mentioned that she felt terrified when she was on stage for the first time, admitting to feeling the stress.

Owing to the pressure of being on stage, the singer at the premiere of her Netflix tour documentary, told People magazine, "I was so scared that I was going to mess up. And in the last ones, I feel like could really, like, sit into it and just enjoy myself." GUTS marked her second major tour in her career but that doesn't mean she was any less nervous.

Reflecting on her nerves, she thought three weeks of practice would have been ideal but quickly brushed that off and embraced the performance instead. She opened up about panicking before taking to the stage, as she told the outlet, "I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing.’"

Furthermore, she noted how everyone was there to support her, which was something she would remember forever. However, Rodrigo recalled the terrifying moments when her hands were shaking while playing the piano on stage in front of thousands of fans. It was, indeed, the first few of her shows that became the toughest to handle.

As time moved on, Rodrigo did begin to settle during her performances and while it took time, there was finally a stage where she could relax and could start to enjoy the performance itself.

Netflix will add the GUTS World Tour documentary, helmed by James Merryman to its catalog on October 29. It will allow the fans to once again enjoy the highlights of Olivia's headline-making tour.

Rodrigo highlighted her enthusiasm in extending the reach of her tour to those fans who were unable to participate physically. She told the outlet, "I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

Olivia Rodrigo also thanked all those who screamed and danced along with her and said such precious moments were worth reenacting for the people eager to watch the Netflix documentary.

