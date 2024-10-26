Chappell Roan Asks Photog To 'Apologize' During Heated Confrontation At Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour Movie Premiere; Here's What Happened

Chappell Roan recently got involved in a heated confrontation with a photographer who had been disrespectful to her at the Grammys. While attending the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on October 25th at NYA Studios EAST in Los Angeles, Roan demanded an apology when she spotted the same photographer on the red carpet.

Roan cheekily asked the photographer to explain his discourteous conduct at a previous Grammy event over which she had gotten into an argument with him. The same guy had reportedly yelled at Roan at the Grammys; she said he was rude and demanded an apology.

In a viral video of their altercation, Roan said, "You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me." There was no confirmation as to whether or not Roan got the apology she was looking for; however, one of her staff members could be seen attempting to intervene in order to calm the arguments before the clip ended.

Ever since her bitter red carpet experiences, the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker has opened up in various interviews about wanting to establish firm boundaries between the artist and unruly fan or paparazzi interactions. In the pre-show of the MTV VMAs 2024, where she was a nominee, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, a photographer is said to have screamed a cuss word at Roan.

She did yell herself in response to the abusive person by pointing them out. Subsequently, she calmed herself down for a second in order to focus and said that she shouldn't be discriminated against.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, explaining the incident, she said, "This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that."

After this incident, Roan found herself in a difficult state of mind and notified her fans that she would be absent from her two scheduled performances for the All Things Go music festival. She gracefully apologized to her fans for the cancellations while explaining how her meteoric rise to fame became much too intense.

Putting her mental health and wellness above all else, Chappell Roan asserted that she chose to be in the right frame of mind to give more spectacular future performances. The Red Wine Supernova singer reassured her fans that she would be back soon and thanked them for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult phase.

