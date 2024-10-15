Is Olivia Rodrigo Okay? Viral Clip Shows Singer Falling Through Onstage Hole During Guts World Tour Show

At some point in their careers, every singer experiences a fall onstage while performing in front of thousands of people, and Olivia Rodrigo has also joined that club. The songstress fell into a hole onstage during her performance as part of her ongoing Guts World Tour.

The incident happened at Rod Laver Arena, situated in Melbourne, during the third of eight shows of her world tour on October 13, Sunday. Videos captured of the same by the concertgoers are making the rounds on the internet.

But Rodrigo took the fall like a champ; without making a big fuss about it, she let her fans know that she was okay, saying, “Oh my God, that was fun! I'm OK.” She laughed it off, lifted herself up and said, “Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage." Like a true artist, she kept the show going without ruining the experience of her fans.

Rodrigo later shared the video of the incident on her TikTok handle and in the caption, she wrote, “#subtleforeshadowing.”

The Driver’s License vocalist has one more show in Melbourne and is set to perform four shows in Sydney. She is making it big as the songstress is also gearing up to release the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour film.

The film is slated to release later this month on October 29 and can be streamed on Netflix. According to People, while announcing the project, the Grammy-winning artist said in a statement that people who didn't get a chance to attend the tour in person can have the “beats seats in the house,” She added, “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Her Australian leg will conclude the Guts World Tour in 2024. It will once again resume in the next year, in March, as a part of Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Along with that, the tour will take a stop for the Festival Esterio Picnic in Colombia before concluding in Manchester for Co-op Live on June 30 and July 1, per the publication.

