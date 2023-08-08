One Piece Gear 5 explained: From Luffy's power to Tom and Jerry inspiration; here's what you need to know

The Gear 5 transformation did not leave any stone unturned with the release of One Piece Episode 1071. Since then, fans have been searching for the origins, limitations, and strengths of this new attack. Well, you might have come across a lot of explanations about Luffy’s new attack. But today we bring you the explanation from the author himself. Here is what Eiichiro Oda had in mind when he was ideating, the strongest move of his protagonist.

One Piece Gear 5 explained by Eiichiro Oda

The Gear 5 is the stronger, and the awakened form of the Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit. Not only does the consumption of this fruit cause the user, rubber body to get stronger, but it can also manipulate it into transforming differently. This is the reason why we were able to see Luffy inflating his entire body to grow larger than Kaido.

Change the final battle of the two sides continues in Onigashima, the limits of this power are yet to be seen in the anime version. It is said in the history of One Piece that anyone who devours this fruit shall become the “warrior of liberation.” This means that the warrior would bring joy and freedom to everyone around him. This is the reason why Luffy is laughing hysterically when he transformed.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, had once mentioned in his interview with Gosho Aoyama that he wanted to keep his fighting scenes very playful. Even in this fight of episode 1071, the entire battle was more cartoonish than setting a darker tone.

Eiichiro Oda takes inspiration from Tom and Jerry

In the same interview in the Weekly Shonen Jump 2022 Issue 34, Oda told Gosho that he took inspiration from Tom and Jerry for the direction of his battle sequences. “For the concept, think of it as if I suddenly drew 'Tom and Jerry’” The mangaka mentioned. While this interview is now one year old, the bits from it are resurfacing with the release of the Gear 5 anime version.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between the two animated series. From the running style to the animation of punches, there is a keen similarity between the two. One Piece will continue with Gear 5 episodes for a couple of weeks. Thus, keep in touch with Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

