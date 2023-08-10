One Piece new teaser: What is the Ridiculous Power and will Luffy defeat Kaido?

One Piece anime fans are buzzing with excitement as the upcoming Episode 1072 showcases Luffy's newfound abilities in his Gear 5 form. The intriguing teaser has left viewers curious as to what exactly this ‘ridiculous power’ is and whether it will be sufficient to finally defeat the powerful Kaido. The burning question on everyone's lips: Will it help Luffy win?

Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido - Who will emerge victorious?

Monkey D. Luffy finds himself at a turning point and on the verge of an extraordinary evolution following a heartbreaking defeat. With a sneak peek at Gear 5's potential, the most recent teaser has sparked fans' interest. Luffy's journey to claim his birthright as the Pirate King has been nothing short of awe-inspiring, and this new form promises to defy all expectations.

According to the teaser, Luffy's newfound power will cause the earth to bounce and transform his techniques into something completely bizarre. Is Luffy transcending his mortal limitations and entering the realm of gods given the sheer audacity of such abilities? Fans are anxiously anticipating the reveal of this enticing power.

When will Episode 1072 release?

The anime is set to release on August 12, in Japan. Thanks to Crunchyroll's streaming platform, fans all over the world can watch the action as soon as it airs. The description of the episode teases an unforgettable experience that defies logic and promises to leave viewers speechless.

The burning question on everyone's minds is whether Luffy's newly tapped power will be enough to overcome the indomitable Kaido. The suspense has been expertly built up, keeping fans engaged and invested in Luffy's journey as he strives to become the king of all pirates.

Fan and follower reactions

Fans all over the world are excited for the upcoming episode. They have flooded platforms with their thoughts, emojis, and speculations. One devoted fan exclaimed, "Luffy's Gear 5 reveal has left me speechless! The anime is taking his powers to a whole new level, and I can't wait to see what he'll pull off next." Another fan said, "The comedic scenes in the teaser have me grinning from ear to ear. Luffy's powers are beyond imagination, and I'm loving every second of it!". Clearly, the fanbase is eagerly waiting for the upcoming installment

