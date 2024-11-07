'One, Two, Three… Five?': Daniel Craig Hilariously Admits He Has No Clue How Many James Bond Films He's In; READ

The die-hards of Daniel Craig surely have a count of his films. Moreover, his followers exactly know how many James Bond movies the star has done until his departure from the spy franchise, in No Time to Die. However, the actor himself had no clue, when he tried to recall the film count.

In a recently held Variety interview, the Knives Out star was seen alongside his costar, Drew Starkey from the movie, Queer.

During the conversation, the actors were tested with questions to explore how well they knew each other. However, during this series of questions, the actor from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo had a seemingly confused reaction.

It was when the duo present for the interview was asked how many James Bond movies has Daniel Craig done so far. To which, the Cowboys & Aliens actor asked the host if the question was for him.

He further asked if he would have to write the answer down, also clarifying that he is going to get the outcome wrong.

Meanwhile, Starkey had already written his answer on the whiteboard that read, “Too Many.”

Hilariously, Craig agreed stating out loud “Exactly,” prompting a big moment of laugh in the room.

However, the The Adventures of Tintin actor then stated, “I don’t know either. I’d have to count them. One, two, three… five? Five.”

For those who do not know, Craig has done five amazing James Bond movies in the Grand Spy franchise. His first appearance was in the 2006 movie, Casino Royale. Craig later came ahead with the box office hit in 2008 with Quantum of Solace.

The star was also seen in the 2012 movie Skyfall and the 2015 Spectre, while bidding a farewell to the franchise in 2021 with No Time to Die.

Since the time he exited the spy movie series, a lot of names have surfaced online, either rumored or cast by the fans to play the role of James Bond in future movies.

Some of these names include Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Regé-Jean Page. A few other names are Richard Madden, James Norton, Damson Idris, as well as Cillian Murphy.

Most recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was rumored to have been cast as the next Bond.

