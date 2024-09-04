'Just Wanted to Make It Touching and Real': Daniel Craig Talks About Filming Intimate Scenes with Drew Starkey for Queer

Daniel Craig recently addressed filming intimate scenes for the movie Queer with co-star Drew Starkey. The highly acclaimed actor was seen making an appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2024.

This is where Craig also shed light on the approach he took for the scenes where he had to get close and a bit personal with Starkey.

Calling the choreography of the film “very important”, the former 007 star also addressed that he along with Drew had started rehearsals on the scripted parts, many months before the movie even started filming.

The No Time to Die actor went on to talk about the sex scenes in the movie during the press conference and compared the intimate scenes to dancing with a partner.

Further during the conference the Quantum of Solace actor also stated that filming a sex scene on a movie set is not at all intimate, as the actors have many people around them, who have their eyes on the scene and the star.

"We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could,” Daniel Craig stated while addressing his co-star as a “wonderful” actor, and someone who has fantastic acting skills.

Talking more about Drew Starkey, the Knives Out actor stated that while filming the scenes they both "tried to make it fun," while also having a laugh about it.

Adding his comments, Drew Starkey stated that he and Craig jumped into the rehearsal pretty early, which actually helped them get free of their thoughts, related to the intimate scenes in the movie.

Further talking about working with the Quantum of Solace actor, Starkey went on to add, "When you're rolling around on the floor with someone the second day of knowing each other, I think that's a good way to get to know somebody."

As per the synopsis from the festival, Daniel Craig plays the character of an American expat, who is living in Mexico City in the 1950s. Eventually, Craig’s character connects with a younger man named Eugene romantically.

While Eugene is played by Drew Starkey, the movie is adapted by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino from Wiliam S. Burrough’s 1985 novel having the same name.

The film also marks as another collaboration between Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, composers Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, following their work on the Zendaya starrer Challengers.

Queer also stars Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Andra Ursuta, David Lowery, and Michael Borremans.

