Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Episode 2: Was Charles’ Death Preplanned? Breaking Down Ending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building, season 2, episode 4.

Attention all crime, murder, and mystery enthusiasts! The highly-anticipated Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building has finally returned. The show, featuring beloved characters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), premiered on September 3, 2024. This season, they investigate a new murder mystery within the Arconia building—the murder of Sazz.

The trio focused their investigation on the Arconia West Tower, where they believe the sniper who killed Sazz was hiding. Throughout the episode, several clues emerge, giving answers to more significant questions. Moreover, the episode expanded the world of Arconia.

While Charles dealt with his grief over Sazz’s death, Oliver and Mabel suspected the shot came from Arconia West Tower’s 14th floor, home to strange residents known as the Westies. Charles was also visited by Jan, who had fled from prison and offered valuable clues.

By the end of the episode, the trio of Charlie, Oliver, and Mabel managed to find the place where the character Sazz ( Jane Lynch) was murdered, alongside discovering a message left by her, scribbled in blood. Sazz wrote Tap In with her blood, signaling Charles to take over her inquiry. Now, the West Tower residents are the prime suspects.

The episode concludes with the trio suspecting that the West Tower residents were hiding something important to solve the murder, and Charles is determined to continue the investigation.

The season’s mystery gets deeper and more interesting as new clues emerge, and the residents of the West Tower become key suspects in the murder.

Season 4 was officially confirmed and premiered with much-needed buzz. Currently, the season unfolds weekly, with cliffhangers at the end of each episode to keep fans on edge.

In the upcoming season, Only Murders in the Building will delve deeper into the emotional dynamics of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. The themes of loyalty, aging, and generational divides will be highlighted as they navigate the iconic trial battles while solving the murder. The previous episodes of Season 4 have received positive reviews, and the upcoming episode is expected to be equally intriguing as the plot unfolds.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere every Tuesday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

