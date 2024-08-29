Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Episode 1 Introduces A New Suspect, Is It Eugene Levy? Find Out

The latest season of Only Murders in the Building was just released, and its first episode gave out the thrills of a new chase. While the viewers are introduced to a whole new cast, along with pretty big names from the old episodes and the ever-loved trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is the character of Eugene Levy happens to be the prime suspect?

The newly released season has a grand cast, including Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, who plays Paramount executive Bev Melon, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Levy, who play themselves.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that in the highly acclaimed series, the situation works like this: If a big name joins the series playing themselves, they happen to be the red herring. On the other hand, if the big name or a new character happens to portray the role of a fictional character, they are surely a suspect in the crime being solved.

In this season filled with many acclaimed stars and about to introduce a few more, we are in for a treat to solve a big mystery.

Talking about the character of Eugene Levy, he is shown to be respectful towards Charles and happens to be another lookalike of Steve Martin. Levy is also a character who can be easily mistaken for Charles.

With him, Zach Galifianakis is another obvious suspect. He has been seen feuding with Oliver since they met.

Galifianakis also plays the character in the series, who is playing himself. He has a vain, unflattering caricature of his real-life persona. Surprisingly, he perfectly portrays a character who can be a red herring, as experienced in the previous seasons.

Well, we are just in the first episode of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, hence it is way too early to recognize who the suspect would be.

However, Eugene Levy could be one of the suspects as he has a motive in the series at the moment.

But again, it is a series that has always surprised us, and it is highly possible that we have not even been introduced to the murderer yet. The first episode of Only Muders in the Building was released on August 27, 2024. The following episodes will be released each Tuesday on Hulu.

