Throwback: Oprah Winfrey Urged Ellen DeGeneres to Take a Post-Show Break and Ended Up Feeling ‘Triggered’ Herself

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres share a great bond of friendship. When the former had appeared on one of the Ellen DeGeneres Show’s last few episodes, she came up with a friendly advice also expressing her attachment to the show.

Winfrey mentioned that she had gotten emotional while talking to the staff members of Ellen DeGeneres Show, per a May 2022 report.

As she appeared on the platform while talking to the highly acclaimed host, Oprah Winfrey also stated that while meeting the crew members of the show, she had stated to everyone that she knew exactly what all of them were feeling back then.

Meanwhile, sitting with DeGeneres, the media personality had even asked her to “take some time off."

The actress from The Color Purple went on to advise DeGeneres, “Some real time. Because you know what I did? I took a week off and then I went right back into work.”

For those unversed, Oprah Winfrey had concluded her, Oprah Winfrey Show back in May 2011.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks actress then even mentioned to DeGeneres that although she happens to be the face of the show, and the name behind its long run, the staff is the one handling the backend duties and running the show smoothly.

Winfrey also added that when she had met the staffers backstage, it had “triggered” her.

“I was tearing it up saying, 'Guys, what a great job you've done holding this together,’" Winfrey added while talking to the If These Walls Could Talk 2 actress.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show had a long run of 19 great seasons. With it coming to an end, the host had stated to Oprah Winfrey that although she agreed with the advice that she had given to her, she would be going on a hunt to buy a few houses, next.

DeGeneres then even went on to mention that she would be buying a few houses with her wife Portia de Rossi once the show was over.

The Wrinkle in Time actress had made a rare COVID-era appearance on the show of Ellen Degeneres, giving her a proper send-off.

Meanwhile, even Degeneres has been addressing Oprah Winfrey as her mentor and a close friend.

