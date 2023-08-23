Ryan Gosling 'I'm Just Ken' BTS video goes viral; fans can't stop praising his 'Ken-ergy'

If you thought Ryan Gosling's got moves in the movies, wait till you see what happens when he's belting it out and breaking it down in real life! Remember that chart-topping hit "I'm Just Ken" from the Greta Gerwig blockbuster "Barbie"? Well, hold onto your hats, because a four-minute featurette just dropped, giving a sneak peek into the making of that epic pop number and it's a ride not to be missed.

Ryan Gosling has a real-life Ken personality

From giggles and grins to fur coats and funky dance moves, Gosling takes everyone on a journey through the rehearsals that led to the iconic, "I'm Just Ken." As he sheds his white fur coat (yes, you read that right) and lets loose, Gerwig herself can't help but burst into laughter. There are glimpses of Gosling's sweatpants-clad dance studio sessions. But that's not all, oh no! There's more. Ever seen Gosling play the drums? And just when you thought it couldn't get any cooler, the one and only Slash joins the party, recording a guitar solo that's gonna send shivers down your spine.

I'm Just- 'Ryan Gosling'

Hold up, rewind a bit – remember when "I'm Just Ken" had everyone and their grandma grooving on TikTok? Yep, that's the one. This song skyrocketed Gosling to new heights, landing him a sweet spot on the Billboard charts. We're talking No. 87 on the Hot 100, No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs, and No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. Oh, and guess what? The song snagged a mind-boggling 5.2 million streams in just one week. That's some serious star power!

Now, let's talk "Barbie" – the movie that's been breaking box office records like it's nobody's business. It outshone even Christopher Nolan's legendary "The Dark Knight," becoming Warner Bros.' top-grossing domestic release EVER, with a jaw-dropping $537 million haul in the U.S. and Canada. And wait, the fun doesn't stop there. "Barbie" worked its magic worldwide, raking in a staggering $1.3 billion across the globe. Can you believe it held the crown of the No. 1 movie for a solid four weeks? Move over, Super Mario Bros., because "Barbie" is determined to nab that 2023 highest-grossing movie title.

Whether he's dancing up a storm or rockin' out on those drums, Gosling's charisma and talent are like a one-two punch. And "Barbie"? Well, it's not just a movie; it's a mega-hit factory that's rewriting the record books.