'Parallels Our Failing Economy': Donald Trump's Team Take A Jab At Katy Perry And Kamala Harris' Careers After Pop Star Backs VP's Campaign

Kamala Harris recently received strong support from another world-famous artist, Katy Perry. The Dark Horse singer recently appeared in an online campaign meeting that was held by Harris’ team. However, the former president Donald Trump’s team has a lot to say afterward.

“Both Kamala Harris’s and Katy Perry’s careers are on decline curves that parallel our failing economy and border security under Kamala’s watch,” former President Donald Trump’s team stated to TMZ.

The team even mentioned that the country should not worry about the situation at all, as Trump would be taking control in a few weeks and “Make America Great Again!"

These strong statements came following Katy Perry's appearance in Kamala Harris’ ongoing campaign.

Sources who have direct knowledge of Harris’s campaign stated to TMZ that a regular all-staff Zoom meeting was held on Friday. This was when the campaign's chief of staff mentioned that she wanted to introduce someone who is close to Kamala Harris and also is a big-time supporter of the present day Vice President.

Soon the members of the meeting were introduced to Katy Perry, who cheered for the staffers and their hard work.

The Last Friday Night singer then gave everyone a flashback of her relationship with Harris, also talking about her strong commitment to her.

While Perry recalled her sweet time with Harris, dating back to the period when she was Senator from California, The One That Got Away singer also addressed the VP as an incredible, intelligent, and heart-centered personality.

The artist also mentioned that Kamala Harris is exactly the leader that America needs in present times, praising her firm, fair, fearless, and fabulous attitude.

While the elections are just a few days away, the California Girls singer sent her warm wishes to Harris' staffers, reminding them to stay hydrated and caffeinated while also asking them to keep fighting for their candidate.

Katy Perry was seen donning a great look with a camo-patterned Harris-Walz hat as she stepped out in their support.

Back then, she became another big name following Taylor Swift, who had announced her endorsement to Harris a few days before.

Besides Perry and Swift, the long list of celebrities who are showing their support towards Harris includes names such as Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Lance Bass, Lil Nas X, and a few more.

Even the Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney is a big-time supporter of Kamala Harris.

