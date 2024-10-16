What Did The View's Sunny Hostin Say About Kamala Harris? Find Out As Whoopi Goldberg Corrects On-Air Statement

Recently, in a segment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg intervened to address a statement by co-host Sunny Hostin that implied Vice President Kamala Harris “has a problem with men." Goldberg clarified Hostin's comments while they were discussing Harris’s planned interaction with Fox News’s Bret Baier and her potential guest appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Hostin commended Harris for conducting a good campaign, pointing out that Rogan’s following is predominantly male. This prompted her to state that Harris has an issue with men because of which lots of them are not likely to vote for her in the looming presidential election. She said, "If you think about Joe Rogan, he’s got the No. 1 podcast in the country. And then you start to think, well, it’s men.”

She continued, “[Harris] has a problem with men. There are many men that don’t want to vote for her."

As soon as Hostin finished her statement, Goldberg chimed in to correct her. She stated that Harris has no issues with men, but some men do have issues with Harris. Goldberg immediately said, "She doesn’t have a problem with men. They have a problem with her."

Accepting the corrections gracefully, Hostin expressed appreciation to Goldberg for making the necessary clarifications that Harris, in fact, is not anti-men. Moving forward, she put her point across in detail as to how there is a chance for Harris to engage the audience of Rogan, most of whom are either Republicans or have not made up their minds, and that could elevate her chances of winning more votes.

While noting that though half of Rogan's fanbase is Republican, half of them never voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. She elaborated, "There is an opening for Kamala; there is an opening for Democrats to communicate with that 48% of men that don’t like that choice." She argued that Harris has the chance to appeal to a huge section of the audience listening to the podcast, which includes a sizable Hispanic population.

Meanwhile, Sara Haines added that elections are driven by numbers and that it is important that Harris herself is allowed to share her story without being reviewed by anyone else. The View hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Hines airs on weekdays on ABC.

