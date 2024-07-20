Paris Jackson Gets Candid About Her Skincare Journey; Posts a Video Showing Her Process

Paris Jackson has been candidly sharing her acne journey on Instagram. In a recent post on July 19, she took a bold step by sharing an uncensored close-up photo of her previous breakouts. This image was accompanied by a video in which Paris discussed the tools and remedies that have helped her with her skincare routine, including how she manages and treats her skin to promote recovery.

The 26-year-old, who prefers not to wear makeup, highlighted the travel-sized Shani Darden Skin Care Triple Acid Signature Peel kit in the video. She explained that she uses the glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acid-based skin resurfacing and brightening peel solution, followed by the neutralizing clay mask. Although she admitted that the exfoliating procedure "does hurt a lot," she believes the results are worth it.

Jackson's skincare journey and product endorsement

Jackson revealed that Shani Darden, a renowned celebrity esthetician, significantly improved her skin after six months of treatment. She began recommending the products to her friends, praising their effectiveness. Jackson discussed her skincare routine, noting that she uses an oil-free moisturizer and filtered tap water to manage flare-ups.

She also explained her use of a two-step peel and emphasized the importance of sunscreen in her daily routine to maintain healthy skin. Her endorsement encourages her peers and followers to try the products, highlighting her trust in them and the positive impact they have had on her skin.

In a close-up at the conclusion of the video, Jackson proudly flaunted her glowing skin and said, "We're here, ready to get to work." Throughout her career, she has never shied away from talking about her perceived "imperfections," using her position to normalize and dismantle unattainable standards of beauty.

Paris Jackson: Embracing natural beauty

The model previously advised not to let stretch marks or acne cause insecurity, comparing it to pizza, which has spots but is universally loved. In a 2017 interview with i-D magazine, she admitted to having numerous insecurities and fears, like everyone else, and hoped to inspire others through her own skin journey.

Last year, she was particularly upset by unfair comments about her appearance, including those calling her "haggard."

Paris Jackson asserted that her current look was devoid of makeup, filters, or special lighting effects in response to critics who had disparaged her appearance in a previous video. She addressed comments labeling her as old and thin, stating on social media that she is 25 years old.

She pointed out that several other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Lili Reinhart, and Kendall Jenner, have also been open about their struggles with acne on social media.

