Paul McCartney Hilariously Roasts Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards; Compares Him To Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Beyonce & More

The Beatles singer, Paul McCartney, broke the internet as he brutally roasted the American singer & songwriter, Bruce Springsteen at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards, held in London. McCartney passed sarcastic comments as he announced the name of Springsteen, as the Fellowship receiver of The Ivors Academy, the highest honor in the organization. Further, Springsteen became the first-ever international songwriter to receive the Academy Fellowship, yet McCartney couldn’t stop but troll him on the stage.

Paul McCartney graced the stage of the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards as he came forward to announce the receiver of the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, which is also attributed as the Academy's highest honor. But McCartney could have hardly handed Bruce Springsteen the fellowship directly, thus he took a moment to introduce him to the audience.

McCartney humorously marked, that Springsteen may have been known as an American working man but as per him, he has not seen him work a single day. He's known as the American working man, but he admits he's never worked a day in his life. It's true," the Beatles star stated.

But all this was not the end of McCartney’s comments, as he went ahead and announced that the award goes to a "lovely, lovely boy,” and he "couldn't think of a more fitting” receiver of this award "except maybe Bob Dylan... Or Paul Simon, or Billy Joel, or Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift. The list goes on.”

As Springsteen came to the stage to receive the award after sharing a tight hug with McCartney, he apologized for his hoarse voice caused due to his concert in Sunderland despite the heavy downpour experienced in the region. But despite the rain, he didn’t cancel the show and thanked his fans for gathering with him to celebrate his music.

He shared, as retrieved via BBC, “We came out last night, and I was like, 'What is this weather? Driving rain, wind roaring. But standing in front of me, in the rain, I realized: These are my people."

The rockstar then went ahead and recalled his reservations for the UK when he first stepped into London back in 1975. Recalling the horrible food during his flight and missing cheeseburgers from the land, Springsteen shared his pessimism about performing in London.

Springsteen recalled, “The airplane food was not so great, and my first thought, when we landed at Heathrow, was, 'Where's all the cheeseburgers?' The cheeseburgers had either been hidden or replaced by something called fish and chips. It was a little disconcerting. Then our next stop was the Hammersmith Odeon, where I was greeted by a huge sign announcing: 'London is finally ready for Bruce Springsteen'. And all I thought was, 'If London isn't ready for a cheeseburger, they may not be ready for me!'"

However, Springsteen pessimism went away, as evidenced by his recent roaring concert. The rockstar also played the croaky version of Thunder Road at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards, overwhelming the crowd. He became the 27th person to receive this esteemed honor, marking the sales of more than 140 million records.

