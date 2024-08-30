Peaky Blinders: Latest Updates And Cast Details Of Cillian Murphy Movie Explored

The post-World War I series Peaky Blinders, features Cillian Murphy and his gang, who ruled London after the war. The series came out in 2013, and ever since it left, fans have been hoping to hear something about the series revival. Having such hype among the fans, the makers are bringing a movie to add another milestone to the name.

Ever since the movie was announced, fans have been eager to get every detail about the movie. As the movie announced, the cast of the movie is something that fans are dying to know.

First up, Oppenheimer fame and Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will be back in the movie. Sharing the screen, we will also see Rebecca Ferguson, the Swedish actress, who was last seen in Tom Cruise starter Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part 1. Till yesterday only these two were known to be part of the movie, but today another name has been added to the list.

Barry Keoghan, who was seen in Saltburn, has been roped in to be part of this celebrated series (turning into a movie). His character, along with Ferguson's, has been kept in the shadows. Murphy will reprise his role, Tommy Shelby.

Teasing his collaboration with Oscar winner Murphy, Barry posted a new snap on his social media, confirming his collaboration. Tom Harper, who directed the Heart of Stone, will be directing the movie.

Barry Keoghan was recently featured in Sabrina Carpenter's music video, Please, Please, Please, crossing more than a billion views on YouTube.

Apart from him, Venom star Tom Hardy too will be featured in the movie. He is rumored to reprise his role as Alfred Solomons, aka Arfie. Talking about his role, the actor wished to be part of it and hopefully reprise his role as Arfie.

Murphy too shared his thoughts on his new venture. He said he is ready to work with Steven Knight and Tom Harpar on the film version of the movie. 'Looks like Tommy Shelby is not wishing with me...', Murphy remarked.

Talking about the plot, it is noted that between 1919 and 1934, the gang gained wide recognition With each fall and rise of the gang; now they will face new challenges in terms of radical, social and political reforms. The plot is yet to be revealed. The movie will be released next year.

