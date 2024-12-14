Pete Davidson Opens Up About Redefining His Image as ‘Loser Who Just Dates People' While Prioritizing Professional Achievements

Pete Davidson is now focused on molding the world's perception of him after a series of headline-making high-profile relationships. The Saturday Night Live alum has dated Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. He has also been romantically linked to Madelyn Cline, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski, among a long list of celebrities.

However, Davidson has steered himself away from people's scrutiny about his personal life and instead has started to highlight his professional work. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old comedian opened up about how fame has been challenging, especially how the world looks at his relationships.

Davidson had to reflect on the times when his high-profile dating history with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande overshadowed his career. Speaking to W Magazine, Davidson said, "I got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel. It was a long time coming, and I needed it. I’m very happy where I am right now, mentally."

He added, "I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business venture. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f---ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am."

While his personal life has frequently been the center of news, Davidson insisted that he met people he has dated at work, and the relationships have come in an organic way. In the Real Ones podcast, he claimed that during his time on Saturday Night Live, jokes from friends concerning his personal life often ran too close for comfort.

According to him, early in his career, he readily grabbed every opportunity that came along, but with experience, he learned the importance of being selective. He said to the outlet, "When you’re first coming up and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no, because you’re hungry. I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more."

Now, Davidson is trying to change the narrative. He wants to be known for his professional milestones in comedy, film, and philanthropy rather than being turned into tabloid gold.

