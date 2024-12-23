Piers Morgan Calls Out Saturday Night Live Audience for Applauding Colin Jost's Luigi Mangione Joke: 'Shameful Moment'

Piers Morgan has recently criticized Saturday Night Live's audience, as well as Weekend Update host Colin Jost, for joking about UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione. While Mangione's Ivy League background and manifesto have become the talk of the town, Morgan considers Jost's joke "disgusting" and insensitive.

When host Colin Jost mentioned Mangione , the live audience responded with a burst of applause, which left Jost visibly uncomfortable. He tried to steer the reaction by saying, "You’re wooing for justice, right?" though the tone was sardonic.

Morgan turned to social media, declaring the moment totally inappropriate and labeling Jost as not taking the matter seriously enough. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "So disgusting… and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it’s all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL."

Jost joked, "Luigi Mangione dropped his extradition fight and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York to face multiple charges. In related news, Bumble exploded."

Author Jennifer Sey also condemned the audience for being misguided in their actions, seemingly glorifying Mangione's actions and spinning a false narrative that he was a hero. Sey criticized the audience by writing on X that the SNL audience was "the dumbest group of pathetic woke conformists."

Meanwhile, with reference to Diddy's incarceration following sexual assault allegations, Weekend Update co-host Michael Che added in the segment, "Luigi Mangione has been placed in the same federal prison as Sean Combs. Said Combs, 'Christmas came early.'"

Advertisement

Mangione has received significant media attention since his arrest, as people focus on his manifesto against healthcare industry policies. This is not the first time SNL has referred to him. On December 15, during a previous Weekend Update segment, Jost also joked about the sensitive debate over who would potentially play the role of Mangione in a Netflix miniseries.

In another episode, cast member Sarah Sherman commented on the odd infatuation with Luigi Mangione, expressing surprise at how different people were drawn to him. Mangione continues to be detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

ALSO READ: Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Michael Moore Speaks Out on UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Suspected Killer Luigi Mangione’s Manifesto: 'It Is Long Overdue'