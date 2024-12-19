Martin Short Roasts Colin Jost, Steve Martin, and Al Pacino In Hilarious Saturday Night Live Teaser; Watch

Keeping up with Michael Che's annual tradition, Martin Short pokes fun at Weekend Update's Colin Jost in the latest Saturday Night Live final episode teaser. Steve Martin and Al Pacino are also not safe from the hilarious Only Murders In The Building actor.

Short will host the last Saturday Night Live installment of the year, December 21, on Studio 8H. For a delightful teaser of the holiday special edition, Short features SNL cast members Ashley Padilla, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker to help wrap presents until things take a hilarious turn.

In the foreground of a festive holiday decoration, Short stands in front of the trio and hands over what looks to be meaningful presents. The boxes they open have nothing inside. He tells them it is the privilege of being an usher for his celebrity friends and that they cannot be included on the A-list.

Short then gives some comically tailored gifts to his 'famous friends,' starting with Jost. He says, "Now this book is for Colin Jost," as he pulls out a self-help book called How to Develop a Personality. According to Short, the comedian needs it because "Cocaine calls him 'the challenge.'"

He then targets Al Pacino, who became a father again at the age of 84. He offers Pacino a baby rattle, which is not meant for his child, as Short jokes, "Now this baby rattle is for Al Pacino. Not his baby."

The Father of the Bride actor then jokes about his longtime collaborator Steve Martin. Offering him a suntan lotion, Short says, "It's SPF Infinity because, let's face it, Steve is whiter than a Coldplay meet and greet. His blood type is mayonnaise."

To close out the broadcast, Short playfully declares his children—Katherine, Oliver, and Henry—as beneficiaries of glamorous photos of himself. Next, when the cast members try to thank him with a hug, he mock recoils, insisting on social distancing, adding, "Don't touch me. It's Merry Christmas—from a distance."

It will be Martin Short's third solo host appearance and fifth overall. Music guest Hozier will be on hand for the end-of-year special airing on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

