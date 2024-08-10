Pixar Announces New Body Swap Movie Titled Hoppers With Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Piper Curda; DEETS

D23 Expo has announced several Disney and its sister productions, 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios, and Pixar. While the Avatar 3 title was unveiled alongside the Mufasa trailer and Agatha All Along’s new trailer, several new projects were also announced at the grand event, including Hoppers, an animated body-swap story starring Jon Hamm as one of the major characters.

Pixar announced the latest animated feature, Hoppers, during the D23 Expo. The newest Disney and Pixar movie will follow the adventure of a little girl named Mabel with a somewhat uncommon ability in her sleeves; she is able to switch minds with a robotic beaver. She goes undercover in the animal kingdom. With the unusual gifts in her possession, Mabel gets herself embroiled in a super-spy adventure deep inside the animal kingdom.

Her adventure in the animal kingdom has led to an alliance with King George, a regal beaver. They join forces to lead the animal world to safety against their nemesis, the greedy mayor with development plans. Jon Hamm, who has an Emmy win to his credit for Mad Men and a nomination for his performance in Fargo, is set to voice the antagonistic mayor. While the action, heart, and some laugh-dense movie with the signature Pixar style is promising, fans will have to wait for Hoppers for more than a year.

26-year-old actor and singer Piper Curda is voicing the fearless Mabel. Curda has been associated with Disney for quite a while now. The actor previously appeared in multiple episodes of the 2013–14 series A.N.T. Farm. The actor also has the CW superhero series Legacies to her credit.

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, who has several astounding animation credits to his name, including If, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Daniel Chong-created Cartoon Network show We Bare Bears: Baby Bears, is joining the cast. Notably, Moynihan landed his voice for Forgetter Bobby in Pixar’s recent blockbuster Inside Out 2, which has earned USD 1.46 billion globally.

Considering Pixar’s track record, including its 2024 hit Inside Out 2, it is fair to assume that Hoppers will set another triumph for animated features. While most details of the movie are still under wraps, Pixar has announced the release date. The adventures of Mabel in Hoppers is coming to theaters in spring 2026.

