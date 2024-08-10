Pixar's Elio Gets New Update At D23 Expo As Zoe Saldana Officially Joins Voice Cast In THIS Role; Details Inside

Zoe Saldaña is set to voice the titular character’s aunt in Pixar’s forthcoming film Elio. The announcement was made at D23 Expo in Anaheim where fans were given a first look at the movie.

Elio is an all-new story from Pixar, telling about a little boy who ends up representing the human race on a galactic scale when everything seems to be against him. As per Deadline, Saldaña will voice the role of Elio's aunt in the movie.

Pixar posted the announcement on social media with caption: "Calling all earthlings at #D23! It's time for a special look at #Elio with Yonas Kibreab and introducing the newest member of the cast, Zoe Saldaña! Coming to theaters Summer 2025."

The story centers on Elio, an imaginative and underdog young boy who is inadvertently beamed up to Communiverse, an intergalactic organization that acts as a central point for various alien species across the galaxy. A case of mistaken identity has landed him into being earth’s ambassador albeit this role he never had any preparation for. In his attempts to come to terms with this new strange world, Elio must connect with alien entities, survive many trials and finally find out who he really is as well as what he can do.

Saldaña’s character plays an important role in Elios journey. At D23 a teaser showcased Elio as a boy yearning for adventure among stars. Nevertheless, his aunt always reminded him that he should live his life here on Earth and not among the stars. However, things swiftly change as the intergalactic plot thickens.

Advertisement

Elio marks Pixar’s foray into science fiction genre with an emotional narrative about belonging, identity and courage enough to step out of your comfort zone. Helmed by Adrian Molina who co-directed Coco, Elio stars Yonas Kibreab (Elio), America Ferrera (Olga, Elio's mother), Jameela Jamil ( Ambassador Questa) and Brad Garrett (Ambassador Grigon) amongst others making it one of the upcoming anticipated films with highly talented cast members lending their voices.

The movie will hit theaters on June 13th 2025.

During the D23 Expo, Zoe Saldaña appeared alongside co-star Sam Worthington and James Cameron, her director in Avatar, all of whom are linked to the science fiction and fantasy genres. Furthermore, this trio also announced the name of the third volume’s of the blockbuster Avatar series, an upcoming film titled Avatar: Fire and Ash releasing in December 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Knew It Was Going To Stand Out': Emilia Perez Stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez And Gascon Talk About Cannes' Best Received Movie Yet