Ridley Scott's Gladiator II Garners Rave Reviews On X: 'A Triumphant Sequel'

Ridley Scott returns with Gladiator II, which has been released in theaters and has resonated with the audience. It takes place sixteen years after the storyline of the original award-winning film, featuring Paul Mescal as the character Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla. Mescal stars alongside Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielsen.

There were at least talks about writing a sequel in 2001 but that quickly evolved to a decades-long wait, with 2018 eventually being the year that things finally moved forward. Mescal was chosen to be in this role in the early part of the year 2023. Fans cannot get enough, as they have begun pouring in their excitement on various social media platforms.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Ridley Scott shows us why he's one of the best directors in film. Gladiator ll is a triumphant sequel that honors the first one. It is a masterclass in filmmaking. It's one of the best films of the year. I'm SPEECHLESS and at a loss for words. Truly breathtaking!!"

There are numerous posts on social media that praise the movie, with many saying it has amazing battle scenes, breathtaking visuals, and great cast performances. Each of the leading stars has received ample flowers for their astounding performances in this film.

A fan wrote on X, "Denzel will rightfully receive his plaudits. He’s without a doubt one of the best to ever do it and at his very best! Mescal just weighed in as a Hollywood heavyweight but it’s that boy from Clapham, Joseph Quinn, who steals it. A good sequel that we were all nervous for #GladiatorII."

Hechinger nailed his role as Emperor Caracalla with his unique touches that earned praise from the audience. Another fan said, "Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla was AMAZING. This isn’t even me being biased; he was the perfect mixture of childish, demented, troubled, terrifying, evil, and yet pitiful. In awe of his performance."

For the unversed, the historical drama follows the epic events of Gladiator (2000), which received numerous awards. David Scarpa wrote the screenplay for the film. The story kicks off after years of Maximus' death; there is space for Lucius, who has ‘now become a gladiator’ and has his home invaded by the Roman force, headed by General Marcus Acacius (Pascal). Lucius seeks revenge and enters the fight in the arena while assisting Macrinus (Washington) in his plans to assassinate the Emperors Geta and Caracalla.

