Drew Afualo has finally got a ring on her finger after years of relationship with her boyfriend Pili Tanusava. On September 2, the influencer took to Instagram and TikTok to share the important milestone in her life. The news was also shared on social media by her partner, Tanusava, a fitness and lifestyle instructor, who made sure to highlight the engagement ring in all of their images.

Filled with happiness, Afualo wrote, "Ima marry tf out of you big dawg, @ptanuvasa (I cried so hard & for an hour straight yall im so deeply in love & happy it’s actually insane BYE)#SPEECHLESSSTAGRAM"

In the first two pictures shared, the couple were hugging with their eyes closed, as she showed off her engagement ring and a bunch of roses. She stood behind Tanuvasa, kneeling on a bed covered with crimson rose petals.

In one of the set's solo photos, Afualo held the bouquet and placed her palm in front of her forehead to highlight a cushion-cut diamond ring. She also shared a picture of the ring with the romantically decorated bed in the background, with a heart-shaped arrangement of rose petals.

Afualo, a content creator, gained fame online in early 2020 by skillfully demolishing misogynists with cutting roasts. On TikTok, Afualo frequently posted uplifting and humorous messages opposing misogyny.

Advertisement

She has also opened out about her relationship with Tanuvasa by frequently sharing on social media about their travels, get-togethers, and their relationship.

Her partner, Pili Tanuvasa is a fitness instructor originally from the Pacific Islands, and was born in the United States. Like Afualo, he too is a native of Southern California. He played football in college and began working as an exercise instructor after completing his first year of studies. He manages his fitness facility in California as of 2024, serving a diverse clientele.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Tom Holland Propose To Zendaya? A Look Back At The Viral Rumor About Their Relationship