Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood's cutest couples. Fans rooted for their strong friendship to take a romantic turn, and it did come true. Three years after they revealed their romance to the public, their relationship has gotten stronger. However, there have been numerous rumors of them getting engaged or married again and again over the years.

In May 2024, engagement rumors surfaced again when Zendaya was spotted wearing a ring on her finger during Challengers' Paris premiere. But it appeared that Zendaya's ring was clearly naked during the London premiere, thus the ring she wore to the Challengers Paris premiere was mainly a fashion statement.

But despite no sign of a proposal, Tom and Zendaya are "the real deal" and appear to be more in love than ever. According to a source for US Weekly, "These two are the real deal...They were best friends at first, which is [why] their bond is so strong. The outlet added that their families are all in on the union and believe they're perfect together. "They're each other's biggest supporters."

Rumors about Holland and Zendaya's growing romance surfaced soon after they were cast as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two denied this in the years that followed as the popular MCU franchise progressed. However, fans spotted them sharing a kiss in public in 2021.

And not keeping their fans in the dark, Holland and Zendaya announced their love on social media in September 2021 following an adorable birthday message. They've been dating for the previous three years, despite the fact that neither of them likes to make their relationship heavily public.

It makes sense to be curious about a possible engagement given how long Holland and Zendaya have been dating, especially since their relationship seems to be going strong.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not the types to put their lives together out there on social media, as fans have witnessed over the past few years. Holland's father, Dominic, told Daily Mail in May that the young couple had no intentions to get married back then.