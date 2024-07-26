Zoë Kravitz and Fiancé Channing Tatum See Oh Mary on Broadway During Their Date Night; Deets Inside

Star couple Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were seen spending quality time at the Oh, Mary! show on Broadway. As per Page Six, the actress had already seen the show over the weekend, but she turned out to be such a fan that she took her fiancé to watch it together. They spent their date night watching Broadway, giving romance a whole new definition.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum see Oh Mary

The play, which opened on Broadway only this month, is a comedy spoof on the lives of the former president of the USA Abraham Lincoln, and the First Lady, Mary Todd Lincoln. According to a source of the aforementioned publication, the stars joined the cast backstage to show their appreciation and click some photos.

Oh Mary receives rave reviews from critics

Oh, Mary! debuted off-Broadway this February and has received race reviews by critics since. Chronicling the lives of America’s duo in power in the weeks leading up to the President’s assassination, it tells the story through the eyes of a miserable Mary, who yearns for a life outside of politics. “Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot,” reads the official plot.

Written by noted comedian Cole Escola with direction credits to Sam Pinkleton, this marks the former’s broadway debut, which has already seen Amy Sedaris, Patti LuPone, Matthew Broderick, and Molly Ringwald in the audience.

“The Great White Way has not witnessed a comedy this funny, or a comedic star turn this dazzling, in at least a decade,” read the review by New York Post’s Broadway critic Johnny Olenski.

A look into Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship

Kravitz and Tatum first met when the Batman actress cast the latter in her film Blink Twice in 2020. She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, whereas Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter named Everly. He got together with singer Jessie J after the divorce.

The two got engaged in October of 2023, and Tatum recently gushed about the relationship with his contemporary, revealing to Extra that working with Kravitz cemented their bond and helped it grow further.



