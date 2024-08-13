Prince Harry's New Chief Of Staff Josh Kettler Steps Down From His Position After Three Months; Details Inside

Josh Kettler, Prince Harry's chief of staff, has resigned after only three months. Kettler, who started working for the Duke of Sussex in early May, was hired for a trial period.

According to PEOPLE, the decision to part ways was mutual, with both parties recognizing that it was not a good fit. This development comes shortly after Kettler accompanied Prince Harry on several major international engagements.

Kettler's role with the Duke of Sussex began a week before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an official visit to Nigeria in May. During the trip, they highlighted the work of their Archewell Foundation, which focuses on mental health initiatives for youth. Kettler also accompanied Prince Harry to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which is close to the Duke's heart.

Before joining Prince Harry's team, Kettler was the chief of staff and head of strategic partnerships at Cognixion, a communications platform. He was based in Santa Barbara, California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also live.

The news of Kettler's departure coincides with the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting Colombia. Francia Márquez, Colombia's vice president and the first Black woman to hold the position, revealed the trip, which has yet to be scheduled.

Márquez was beaming when he announced the news: "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."

During their visit to Colombia, the Duke and Duchess will stop in Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. Márquez stated that they would have an "exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress." The visit will also allow Prince Harry and Meghan to discover Colombia's rich cultural heritage.

The trip to Colombia will be Prince Harry's and Meghan's second official international trip since their move to California in 2020. During their visit, the couple plans to promote safer digital environments, a key initiative of their Archewell Foundation.

This effort is particularly timely, as Colombia prepares to host the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children in November.

