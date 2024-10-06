Prince William's New Documentary Explores His ‘Passion’ to End UK's Homelessness Crisis: 'Too Many People Have Found…’

Prince William has taken the initiative to combat homelessness crisis in the U.K. which will be documented in an upcoming film titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. It features some of William’s passionate work as well as the stories of homeless people throughout the U.K.

On October 5th, the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a teaser of the upcoming documentary set to arrive on ITV and ITVX. In this clip, the 42-year-old Prince spoke about the way he hoped to change the current scenario and practices of society toward and regarding homelessness. He pointed out that it is something that needs to be confronted since it is witnessed every day. This is one such sentiment he wishes to confront.

William advocates for eradicating the crisis of homelessness by changing the narrative around it. In the documentary teaser, he stressed, "We can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness."

As per The Independent, the two-part documentary, which will broadcast on ITV and ITX, the Prince meets many people including a fire chief and one who was formerly homeless. It also, on the other hand, highlights his Homewards project which seeks to turn homelessness into something uncommon and only a temporary phase in one’s life from being a crisis. It was established in 2023.

During the launch of the Homewards project, he said in his speech, "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heartbreaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home."

The project pledged 3.8 million USD to help six locations fight against homelessness. William’s passion for the cause began when he accompanied his mother, the late Princess Diana to shelters for the homeless as a young boy. He recalled that these impressions indeed made a mark in him. He spoke quite a lot about the various sad stories he had observed from people who had no roof over their heads.

When launching the Homewards project particularly, Prince William stressed the importance of the fact that in modern society everyone has a right to housing and it should be possible to prevent homelessness through collaboration. He wished for his initiative to be an avenue that would provide the U.K. with the possibility of getting rid of its homelessness problem in five years.

