Prince William Reveals He Skipped Paris Olympics 2024 Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle Due To THIS Reason: 'I Didn't Want To Risk...'

Prince William surely is a very mindful individual, not just towards the public but with his family as well. He recently revealed the reason why he decided to not physically attend the Paris Olympics 2024, which was to prevent contracting COVID amid his spouse, Kate Middleton's chemotherapy, per Hello!

The Prince of Wales revealed this on October 3, Thursday during his visit to the reopened Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England. The question about his absence from the Paris Olympics was asked by British Olympic swimmer Tom Dean at the pool while all of them were having a discussion alongside Olympian Adam Peaty, Paralympians Maisie Summers-Newton, and Louise Fiddles.

According to the publication, Prince William responded, “No, I was so keen to come, but I have to say after reading someone's interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing COVID home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing!”

However, he did reveal that they watched the entire thing as they were “glued” to that each day. As per the Daily Express, Prince William said, "We've heard stories up and down the countries of pools closing down, so we thought, 'No, we want to be able to stop this.'"

While talking about the reopening of the Birtley Community pool, the Prince of Wales said that they want to do this across the country as swimming is an essential part of life. He further said that as they are an “island nation”, they should all have access to learn swimming.

During the conversation, he also said that he and his wife, Catherine love to swim and his son, Prince George, adores scuba diving. Prince William revealed that when he was 10, they took him under and they thought that this would freak him out but the opposite happened and he loved doing it.

As far as Kate Middleton’s health goes, a video was posted on September 9 on social media in which she gave an update that she has finished chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales also revealed that the past 9 months had been hard for them as a family.

In the clip, she mentioned looking ahead to resume her work and taking up a few more public appearances in the coming months wherever she can. Kate shared that she was embarking on a new chapter of her life with appreciation and hope.

Her husband and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, also appeared in it. The family showcased many candid moments in an outdoor setting with a serene and beautiful background.

