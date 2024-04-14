Doing Two To Three Miles A Day': Jelly Roll Reveals He Lost Nearly 70 Pounds While Preparing For 5K

Since the beginning of the year, the country music artist, Jelly Roll has been training to participate in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on May 7. He has put in a ton of work when it comes to training for the marathon. And now, he’s beginning to see some major results from his efforts.

In an interview published with PEOPLE on Saturday, Roll revealed he has lost over 70 pounds. The country star then went on to share the workout routine that he’s been following in order to slim down.

Jelly Roll revealed he lost 70 pounds

Jelly Roll has been focusing on his health journey, having participated in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura on May 7. He has been working hard on his physical fitness and feels good as a result.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," Roll told PEOPLE. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

The country singer is happy with his progress and looking to continue with the lifestyle shift. "I feel really good," he said. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

Roll has won three iHeartRadio Music Awards and two CMT Music Awards this year, and received four ACM Award nominations for the 2024 ceremony. He will perform at music festivals in summer before embarking on his Beautifully Broken Tour in August.

Looking forward to the concerts, for which he'll be joined by musicians Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, the Save Me performer is excited to come face-to-face with the fans who've supported him through his meteoric rise to fame over the past few years. "I'm looking forward to being able to show them my gratitude in person," he said.

"I've always said this and I mean it, man, I know my music touches people different. My songs aren't something you listen to by the pool on a Saturday," added Roll. "My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night. I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped."

In a February interview with PEOPLE, he spoke about his participation in the upcoming 5K and declared he's not looking to out-pace anyone else. "I don't know if 'running' is going to be the word, but I'm definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done — probably a brisk power walk," he said at the time. "My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile."

Roll also noted that his wife, Bunnie Xo, will join for the 5K next month — but most likely as a supporter, not a fellow racer.

"Poor thing, she'd have to walk so slow compared to how fast she does 3.1 miles," he quipped. "For me, a 15-minute mile, [I'm] going to be huffing it a little bit. For Bunnie, a 15-minute mile is her sauntering."

A brief on Jelly Roll's career

Jelly Roll began his career in 2003 with his first project, The Plain Shmear Tape. He sold mixtapes from his car, starting with his first project and then the four-part Gamblin' on the White Boy series from 2004 to 2011. His 2010 collaboration Pop Another Pill with Memphis rapper Lil Wyte reached over 6.3 million views, leading to the album Year Round by SNO, which Jelly Roll was a member of. He released numerous mixtapes and independent solo albums, including collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Haystak, and Tech N9ne.

Roll's 2013 mixtape Whiskey, Weed, & Women was originally named Whiskey, Weed, & Waffle House, but was later changed after the restaurant threatened legal action over the use of their name and logo on the cover. The replacement cover featured a cease and desist stamp in place of the Waffle House logo.

Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 9, 2021. On July 7, 2022, he was invited by country singer Craig Morgan to join him on stage at the Opry to perform Almost Home.

Roll achieved his first number one on rock radio with Dead Man Walking on May 9, 2022. In January 2023, he achieved his first number-one song on country radio with Son of a Sinner, written by Roll, Ernest, and David Ray Stevens. The song peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. In February 2023, he reached a record-breaking 25th week at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

ALSO READ: 'None Of This Has Settled On Me’: Jelly Roll Reflects On His Journey From Juvenile Detention To Being Biggest Winner At 2024 CMT Award