Queen Camilla Binge Watches Netflix Show Bridgerton; Here’s What The Queen Consort REVEALS

Queen Camilla admits to binge-watching Netflix shows with royalties, and the list also includes Bridgerton. The show is set against a British Royal backdrop, and it seems like Her Royal Highness is impressed by the series. According to a report by People Magazine, royal reporter Rebecca English confirmed that the Queen watched the first season a lot.

Camilla is currently on a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, which has been based on the Bridgerton theme. With the hype surrounding the third season, recently released on the streaming platform, the show has been inspired by Penelope Featherington’s color schemes.

Royal family is a fan of Bridgerton

Apart from the Queen, Sarah Ferguson, in her conversation with the media portal, confessed that she is obsessed with Bridgerton. While confirming this to US Weekly, Ferguson claimed that she follows the characters of the Netflix show.

The Duchess of York said, "I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it. I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up."

Moreover, members of the royal family gushed about the costumes and the set design. Ferguson went on to say, “The costumes and set designs were incredible, too."

“The way [producer] Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous and I was really impressed. I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series.”

The Chelsea Flower Show is based on the theme of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan's portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the third season of Bridgerton served as inspiration for Holly Johnston's design for the Chelsea Flower Show. Speaking to Country Living, Johnston revealed, "This season of Bridgerton is about Penelope Featherington, who in previous series has been known as a 'wallflower.’”

The designer added, "She’s somewhat overlooked in society, but this season, we get to see her step into the light. The whole context and theme [of the garden] is that even a wallflower can bloom."

Holly Johnston further said, “I envisioned it being a safe, personal, and intimate space for her, and I imagined this young woman running away to this garden whenever she was having a hard time being Penelope and Lady Whistledown."

The cast members of Bridgerton made a visit to the garden on May 20. The members included Hannah Dodd and Ruth Gemmel.

The second part of season 3 of Bridgerton will be released on June 13 on Netflix.

