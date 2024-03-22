Queen Camilla Talks About King Charles's Health While Visiting Northern Ireland; Says He's Disappointed

Queen Camilla reveals how King Charles is doing during the Northern Ireland wish. Has he been extra careful since his Cancer diagnosis? Find out.

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Mar 22, 2024  |  03:40 AM IST |  985
IMDb
Queen Camilla and King Charles III (Via IMDb)

76-year-old Camilla has been jovially joking about King Charles and his absence from the Northern ireland event. This makes Queen Camilla answer how the king is doing post his appointment as he is taking Cancer treatment in Northern Ireland. Queen Camilla has not joined her husband on this trip. 

What did Queen Camilla share about King Charles' health?

UK’s Queen Camilla was seen stepping out of Belfast to run errands near the city’s artisan and family run shops where she also opened up about King Charles’ health. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Queen Camilla says, "He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come.” It is also believed that while King Charles really wanted to join, someone playful even cracked a joke about him saying, "not being the best patients." Hence, Queen Camilla keeps “him in order”. 

How friendly is King Charles?


King Charles and Queen Camilla are extremely friendly people. When the two were on a stop at the family’s run Coffey’s Butcher, a 1929 coffee shop, King Charles took a token of appreciation from the team that included vegetable rolls, beef sausages and a belfast couple. Queen Camilla also thinks fondly of her husband and says this, "I shall take these back to my husband. He will really make the most of them.” The two have been more in love after almost spending two decades together. While we wait to see what happens next with King Charles’ recovery process, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Latest Articles