Queen Margrethe's youngest son to attend her abdication solo; amid Denmark's monarch stripping his kids' royal titles

Prince Joachim, Queen Margrethe's youngest son who relocated to the United States with family, will stand alone at the abdication ceremony.

Prince Joachim of Denmark is set to attend his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication ceremony without his wife and children. This decision comes after the monarch stripped Prince Joachim's four children of their royal titles last year, prompting the family's move to the United States.

Prince Joachim's family's relocation

Queen Margrethe's second son, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, moved to the United States last year with two of their children, nine months after the royal titles of Prince Joachim's four kids were revoked. Hello! magazine reported that Prince Joachim will participate in the abdication day events alone. "Prince Joachim will be there, but the children go to school, there is no special reason," a palace spokesperson told Hello!

Title stripping drama

The royal titles of Prince Joachim’s children, Count Nikolai, Count Felix, Count Henrik, and Countess Athena, were stripped in January 2023, a move described by Queen Margrethe as "necessary future-proofing of the monarchy." The siblings retained their places in the line of succession, now known as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat.

Queen Margrethe's decision to strip the titles caused a stir within the royal family, with Prince Joachim expressing his disappointment over the sudden change. The official proclamation of the new reign for King Frederik and Queen Mary is set for January 14, marking the 52nd anniversary of Queen Margrethe's accession, with a lower-key ceremony at Christiansborg Palace, departing from the traditional coronation service.

