Raven-Symoné Opens Up About Getting A Breast Reduction At 15 And The Pressure Behind It: 'Someone Said I...'

Raven-Symoné recently shared a deeply personal experience about undergoing breast reduction surgery at the age of 15. Speaking on her podcast Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, which she co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, the actress and singer opened up about the pressure she faced from adults to ‘alter’ her appearance.

Raven-Symoné revealed that her decision to undergo the procedure was influenced by the adults around her. She said, “I had my first breast reduction at 15. I went from a triple D all the way down to a B.”

The Disney star shared that the pressure was intense, with one person even telling her that the surgery was necessary for her to land a show. “Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show,” Symoné shared during the December 5 episode of the podcast.

The former That’s So Raven star also opened up about another aspect of her transformation. Along with her breast reduction, Raven-Symoné underwent liposuction at the same time.

She admitted, “At the same time, I was like, ‘If you’re gonna take my boobs out, I want a lipo.’” She spoke openly about how these surgeries affected her body image, revealing how she faced intense criticism regarding her weight during her early career.

As Raven-Symoné reflected on her time starring in That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007, she mentioned how she felt objectified by some of the show's young male viewers. She shared that she felt like boys watched the show because she had big boobs.

She added that they came for the boobs and stayed for the comedy. The actress added that the physical attention she received was something she struggled with, especially as a teenager on a popular TV show.

Now at 38, Raven-Symoné says she has learned to embrace body positivity. She mentioned that her perspective on her body has evolved over the years. She said there’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that she didn’t get as a young girl.

In her conversation, Raven-Symoné also discussed the physical impact of her breast reduction. She revealed that the surgery left her with an anchor scar, describing the incision as one that runs underneath the areola and down beneath the breast.

She shared that when you have a breast reduction, underneath the areola, they make a little incision, and they come down straight underneath the boob and filet you from the bottom, and it looks like an anchor. However, she noted that despite the surgeries, when she gained weight, her breasts would return to their previous size.

Raven-Symoné also shared a serious health complication that occurred after her first surgery. She shared that after waking up from the procedure, she had a seizure. “I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery,” Raven-Symoné recalled.

“I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe, and then I went back under and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you had a seizure.’”

