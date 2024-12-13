The Boys Actor Antony Starr Rejects Trump Comparisons

Antony Starr, who portrays the morally complex Homelander in The Boys, has addressed fans' frequent comparisons of his character to Donald Trump. While acknowledging the show’s satirical nods to real-life politics, Starr dismisses the parallels as reductive, urging viewers to explore Homelander’s deeper layers beyond obvious political analogies.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Starr recognized that fans could draw comparisons between Homelander and Trump, given the show’s use of pseudo-MAGA imagery and commentary on right-wing politics. However, he cautioned against reducing the character to a caricature, emphasizing Homelander’s multifaceted nature. “I didn’t want the character to be a mustache-twirling villain,” Starr explained, adding that Homelander was crafted as a “real person built from the ground up.”

Starr's portrayal highlights Homelander’s vulnerabilities, making him both despicable and empathetic. This nuanced approach has led to creative collaborations with The Boys creator, Eric Kripke. For instance, in Season 4, Starr suggested adding emotional depth to a scene where Homelander returns to the lab where he was raised. Initially written as an act of pure cruelty, Starr infused the moment with a more complex reaction, showcasing the character’s conflicted emotions.

Despite Starr’s desire for fans to move beyond Trump comparisons, The Boys continues to draw from real-world events. Homelander’s authoritarian tendencies and cult-like following invite parallels to various political figures, adding to the show’s biting commentary. Upcoming storylines, including the controversial “freedom camps,” are set to push these themes further, raising questions about Homelander’s humanization as the series nears its conclusion.

While Starr’s performance challenges audiences to see Homelander as more than a political allegory, The Boys remains firmly rooted in its satirical critique of real-world power dynamics. As the series heads toward its final season, Starr’s layered portrayal ensures that Homelander remains one of television’s most compelling—and polarizing—antiheroes.

